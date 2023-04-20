Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Trading Up 3.6%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $284.13 and last traded at $284.13. Approximately 92,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 397,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.
Saia Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Activity at Saia
In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total transaction of $361,182.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,621.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Saia
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $57,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 528.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 219,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,986,000 after acquiring an additional 184,418 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 7,365.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,631,000 after acquiring an additional 181,772 shares during the period.
About Saia
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
