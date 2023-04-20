Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Trading Up 3.6%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $284.13 and last traded at $284.13. Approximately 92,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 397,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

Saia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total transaction of $361,182.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,621.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $57,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 528.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 219,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,986,000 after acquiring an additional 184,418 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 7,365.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,631,000 after acquiring an additional 181,772 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

