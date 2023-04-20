Saitama (SAITAMA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $74.07 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $74.07 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Saitama has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00028973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018704 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,184.64 or 1.00031086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.0016603 USD and is down -5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,012,042.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.