Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $133.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.85. 912,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.69.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

