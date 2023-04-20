Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $277.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

