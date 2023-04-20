Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $46.60 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $46.60 million and approximately $6,693.59 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,945.70 or 0.06881444 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00065414 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00020462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00040614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020845 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,310,017,236 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,382,213 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

