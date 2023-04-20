Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($2.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.56). The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.93) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SRPT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.13. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The business had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,560,000 after purchasing an additional 131,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.