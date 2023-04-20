Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $13.28

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $13.55. Sasol shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 43,620 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sasol Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.3871 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 4.7%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 37,900.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sasol by 67.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 700.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.