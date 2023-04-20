Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 78,547 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $22,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 199.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,872,000 after buying an additional 2,333,583 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,147 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $3,688,671.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,440,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

