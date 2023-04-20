Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.62

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 220693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

