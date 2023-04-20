Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Shares Down 8%

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHNWF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Schroders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schroders from GBX 510 ($6.31) to GBX 550 ($6.81) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Schroders from GBX 490 ($6.06) to GBX 510 ($6.31) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders Plc is an asset management company, which engages in investment management activities. It operates under the Asset Management and Wealth Management segments. The Asset Management segment focuses on investment management including advisory services in respect of equity, fixed income, multi-asset and private assets, and alternatives products.

Featured Stories

