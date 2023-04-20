Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Evergreen Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 13.4% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $33,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,389. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

