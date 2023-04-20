Scotiabank Trims Stelco (TSE:STLC) Target Price to C$54.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STLC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cormark boosted their price target on Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on Stelco and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.50.

TSE STLC traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,223. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$30.20 and a 52-week high of C$60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.62.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

