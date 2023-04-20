SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading Down 0.6%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.80 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.12). 1,048,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,449,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.90 ($1.12).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,295.71 and a beta of 0.45.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

Insider Activity

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

In other SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust news, insider Helen Clarkson bought 6,674 shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £6,140.08 ($7,598.17). Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

