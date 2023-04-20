SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading Down 0.6%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.80 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.12). 1,048,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,449,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.90 ($1.12).
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,295.71 and a beta of 0.45.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s payout ratio is 8,571.43%.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
