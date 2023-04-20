SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) rose 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 43,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 44,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCWX shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th.

SecureWorks Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 8,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,376.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 420,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,491.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,930 shares of company stock worth $487,754. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 708,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,291,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 265,325 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Featured Articles

