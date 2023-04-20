Seele-N (SEELE) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.85 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $75.20 million and $1.85 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00029249 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019600 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018633 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,649.08 or 1.00050666 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00309039 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,820,596.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

