SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on S. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

NYSE:S traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $17.90. 6,489,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.52. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 604,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,682,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 604,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,682,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,910. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

