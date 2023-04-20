Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in NVR by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVR by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NVR stock traded up $103.14 on Thursday, reaching $5,964.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,238. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,355.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,850.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,986.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $89.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,443,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.