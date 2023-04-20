Sepio Capital LP Buys 23,980 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA:PIN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,360. Invesco India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $89.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

