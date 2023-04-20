Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

ADP traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.15. 282,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.11. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

