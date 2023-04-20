Sepio Capital LP Has $7.30 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,889. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.12. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

