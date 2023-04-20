Sepio Capital LP Lowers Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,643,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Progressive by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 199,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.99. The company had a trading volume of 672,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,232. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 98.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

