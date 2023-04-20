Sepio Capital LP Purchases 430 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.27.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $906.44. 204,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $844.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $820.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $910.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

