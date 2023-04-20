Sepio Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,994.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,106 shares of company stock worth $3,679,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

PINS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,273,820. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

