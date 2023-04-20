Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,880 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

UPS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.27. 1,203,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,754. The company has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

