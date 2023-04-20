Sepio Capital LP Sells 23,071 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,071 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after buying an additional 555,612 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6,903.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 459,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after buying an additional 453,007 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 557,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after buying an additional 347,936 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,810,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 377,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 203,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

EWW traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.98. 803,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,043. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

