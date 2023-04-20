SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for 0.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $35,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.69. 291,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,690. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

