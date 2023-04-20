SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,295 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $85.83. The company had a trading volume of 936,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,835. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $85.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

