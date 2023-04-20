SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,295 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $85.83. The company had a trading volume of 936,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,835. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $85.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
