SG Americas Securities LLC Has $19.93 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 929.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,775 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.30% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $19,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,222,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,156,000 after buying an additional 5,501,580 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,741,000 after buying an additional 1,180,045 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $59,138,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,435,000 after buying an additional 1,160,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,279,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after buying an additional 231,700 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.15. 2,626,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,671,619. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

