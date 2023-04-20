SG Americas Securities LLC Has $68.97 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 21,970.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,886 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $68,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $99.23. 785,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,314,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.96. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

