SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,497 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $27,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after acquiring an additional 211,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,175,000 after acquiring an additional 50,690 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.50. 424,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

