SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.14

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 9915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGSOY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SGS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on SGS in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $933.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

