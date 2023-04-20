SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.14

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOYGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 9915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGSOY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SGS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on SGS in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $933.52.

SGS Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

SGS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

SGS Company Profile



SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

