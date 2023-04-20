Shattuck Labs’ (STTK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

STTK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shares of STTK stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.