Shattuck Labs’ (STTK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTKGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

STTK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shares of STTK stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

