Short Interest in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Rises By 24.8%

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Aura Biosciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Aura Biosciences Price Performance

AURA stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. Aura Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 30.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aura Biosciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

