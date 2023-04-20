Short Interest in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Grows By 14.4%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCYC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 204,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,280. The stock has a market cap of $418.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $33.49.

Insider Activity

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.51% and a negative net margin of 779.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $31,369.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,839.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,628 shares of company stock worth $55,477 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 73,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

Featured Stories

