Short Interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Grows By 18.9%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 998,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Biohaven Stock Performance

BHVN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 549,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,179. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $961.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 23.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 15.2% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 615,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,999,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 13.1% during the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 221,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 82.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 610,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,300,000 after acquiring an additional 276,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biohaven Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

