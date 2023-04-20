Short Interest in Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Rises By 24.5%

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,400 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 339,400 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,102,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 924,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.63. 45,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.41. Biora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

