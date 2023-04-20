Short Interest in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Drops By 14.4%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,500 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 770,500 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Broadwind Price Performance

Shares of BWEN remained flat at $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 208,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,079. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

BWEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadwind by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Broadwind by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 44,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadwind by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

