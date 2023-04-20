Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Rises By 20.0%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.0 days.
Bucher Industries Price Performance
BCHHF remained flat at $445.00 on Thursday. Bucher Industries has a 52-week low of $436.92 and a 52-week high of $445.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.50.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
