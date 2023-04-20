Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Grows By 25.9%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 926,200 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 735,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 841,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 14.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BUR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.08. 372,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,117. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Featured Articles

