Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Decreases By 7.1%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CITE stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 452,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,073. Cartica Acquisition has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 934,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 74,745 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 629,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 308,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

