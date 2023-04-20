Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Declines By 13.0%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the March 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CEA Industries Price Performance

CEAD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 27,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,024. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. CEA Industries has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEA Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CEA Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CEA Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries, Inc engages in in the development, design, and distribution of cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture, primarily for cannabis crops. It offers controlled climate systems, controls, and biosecurity cultivation products, and MEP engineering, odor control, and installation support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.