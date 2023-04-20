Short Interest in Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Drops By 9.2%

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance
Shares of CMBNF stock remained flat at C$70.00 on Thursday. Cembra Money Bank has a 1-year low of C$70.00 and a 1-year high of C$70.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.00.
About Cembra Money Bank
