Short Interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Grows By 26.6%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 518,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 536,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 262,883 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,273. The firm has a market cap of $425.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.23. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Featured Stories

