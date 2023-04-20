Short Interest in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Expands By 19.2%

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CorMedix stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.72. 150,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,846. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.13. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

CorMedix, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of diseases and conditions. The company was founded by Antony E. Pfaffle on July 28, 2006 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.

