Short Interest in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Grows By 13.7%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CBRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.25. 471,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

