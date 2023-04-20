Short Interest in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Grows By 12.6%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the March 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CEQP stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 388,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,873. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -935.71%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

