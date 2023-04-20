Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Rises By 8.9%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,388,600 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 1,274,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.4 days.

Deliveroo Price Performance

Shares of Deliveroo stock remained flat at $1.10 on Thursday. 8,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,343. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DROOF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 91 ($1.13) to GBX 88 ($1.09) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deliveroo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

