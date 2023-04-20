Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Increases By 27.7%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

