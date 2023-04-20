Short Interest in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Increases By 22.7%

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EGIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. 712,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Edgio has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $5.33.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

