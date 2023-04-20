Short Interest in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Increases By 22.4%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 18.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

EBS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,415. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $517.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

